You are here:

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: Couple to tie knot in a traditional Konkani ceremony today in Italy's Lake Como

FP Staff

November 14, 2018 11:41:22 IST

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: Couple to tie knot in a traditional Konkani ceremony today in Italy's Lake Como

HIGHLIGHTS

  • If you're only just joining us, here's a quick lowdown on what this live blog is all about:
     
    'It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.'
     
    Oh, to be an entertainment journalist in the time of a celebrity wedding! On the one hand, it's a celeb shaadi — imagine all the reports one could spin around the naach, gaana, baraat! On the other hand, some celebs insist on their privacy. What is one to do amid these competing factors?
     
    At times like these, one feels grateful to the Priyanka Chopras and Nick Joanses of the world, who'll thoughtfully have their weddings in Udaipur or an accessible location like that. Not like Virat and Anushka, you know, who went off to we under the Tuscan sun, leaving us all to make do with such dribbles and snippets of 'news' as came in. 
     
    So it's with joy and some sadness that we anticipate the nuptials of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Joy because, Bollywood wedding — hello! Sadness because, well they too have gone off to a super-exclusive environs of Lake Como in Italy for their big day (or several days). 
     
    Respectable media houses have been reduced to using drones to capture scintillating images of the "DeepVeer Wedding", and hiding in the shrubbery outside the gates of the venue — Villa del Balbianello — to get a glimpse of the elusive bridal party. At the moment, these scintillating images mainly consist of the wedding planner's assistants moving around a table. We suppose tables in Lake Como, especially those that will soon serve Deepika and Ranver's many classy wedding guests, are a special breed.
     
    But will we let our lack of actual presence in Italy stymie us from the all-important goal of covering this wedding of the year (well until Priyanka's comes along)? Not at all. 
     
    Follow our live updates here, as we trawl the depths of our information superhighway, scrounge around for every source quote we can lay our hands on, and generally rustle up every report we can find on the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding.  

  • Twitterati divided over couple's colour-coordinated outfits; will they, won't they?

    Much of the conjecture around the Ranveer-Deepika wedding has been over what the groom would wear. Sure, Deepika could be counted on to doll up in a Sabyasachi sari, but would Ranveer's lehenga upstage hers? Or would he play it more low-key and perhaps opt for a cape? Even as the costume conjecture reached fever-pitch, a timely update indicated that Ranveer would be clad in a kanjeevaram sherwani for his wedding ceremony. Heavily embellished, no doubt, but a staid sherwani nonetheless. We're disappointed, as are those Twitterati ever on the lookout for a meme.

  • Sabyasachi to design couple's wedding trousseau 

    Designer Sabyasachi who has previously done an advertisement campaign (Asian Paints' 'Nilaya') with Deepika, is going to dress up the bride and groom in the finest of his clothes for their big day. The designer has reportedly asked the attendees to not share any picture of the couple on social media as later, his team is going to exclusively reveal the wedding looks on its official account.

  • Couple had shared news of wedding on social media in October

    Both Deepika and Ranveer had together announced the news of their wedding on 21 October on Twitter and Instagram by sharing the wedding dates with their fans. 

  • Konakni style wedding on Wednesday, Anand Karaj on Thursday

    The celebrity couple is going to have a traditional Konkani wedding on 14 November given Deepika's south-Indian roots. Whereas on 15 November, the couple will be blessed in an Anand Karaj ceremony. Ranveer Singh is a Sindhi and thus the two different wedding functions have been organised by the couple.

  • Fans wait for inside pictures from the ceremony

    As the countdown to the wedding has already begun with a few ceremonies having taken place on Monday, the fans are awaiting the much-in-love couple's pictures. However, due to stringent security arrangements and a no-phone rule, there haven't been any leaks so far.

  • Couple started dating while shooting Ram Leela

    Deepika and Ranveer's love story began on the sets of  Sanjay Leela Bhansal's movie 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'. Their off-screen camaraderie gave enough hints to their fans, the media and the film fraternity that love was brewing the two young actors.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding LATEST updates: Having dated for six years, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally going to tie the knot in a dreamy Lake Como setting in Italy amidst a tight circle of family and friends.

The famous actors, adored for their on-screen chemistry in movies like "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela" and "Bajirao Mastani", had left for Italy over the weekend. They had shared the news of their wedding on social media on 21 October in a joint announcement on Twitter and Instagram.

However, the disappointing news for their fans is that their wedding is a closely guarded affair with only about 40 guests invited for the celebrations. IANS reported that mobile phones are not allowed outside people's rooms.

File image of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Image via Twitter

File image of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Image via Twitter

The couple who is going to settle in matrimony on Wednesday is in Northern Italy's Lombardy region, an upscale resort area known for its spectacular scenery.

Deepika and Ranveer exchanged rings on Monday evening, and a more 'desi' touch to the celebrations came in with the 'mehendi' function on Tuesday afternoon, followed by a music-filled 'sangeet' the same evening. For the mehendi, Deepika wore a Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation and the couple was colour co-ordinated. Singer Harshdeep Kaur, along with Sanjoy Das, Bobby Pathak and Firoz Khan performed at the ceremony.

The wedding spans two days of ceremonies. On Wednesday, they will marry according to Konkani customs, while on the following day, they will have a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.

Deepika, daughter of badminton ace Prakash Padukone, is likely to wear a Sabyasachi ensemble for the Anand Karaj. Bollywood buffs are curious what the couple will wear, and hashtags to the tune of #DeepVeer and #DeepVeerKiShaadi have been trending on social media.

Poles apart from each other in personality, Deepika and Ranveer's love story began on the sets of "... Ram-Leela". Their off-screen camaraderie gave enough hints to their fans, the media and the film fraternity that love was brewing.

But they never confirmed their relationship until recently. They put to rest months of speculation about their nuptials with a social media announcement in October of their wedding dates.

"We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty friendship and togetherness," they said in the announcement.

Over the years, Deepika has been a bit more reserved than Ranveer in expressing her love openly, but the "Band Baaja Baaraat" actor has been uninhibited.

While they spoke a bit about their likes and dislikes about each other at a summit in the capital in October, it is only on "Koffee With Karan" that Deepika was a little more open about her relationship with Ranveer.

After their very private wedding ceremonies, the couple will have a reception each in Bengaluru and Mumbai on November 21 and 28, respectively.

They have urged their guests to direct gifts in the form of a donation to Deepika's The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which works towards spreading awareness on mental health.

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2018 11:41 AM

tags: deepika and ranveer , Deepika Padukone , deepika padukone ranveer singh marriage , Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding , deepika padukone wedding , deepika padukone wedding photos , deepika ranveer , deepika ranveer marriage , deepika ranveer wedding photos , deepika ranveer wedding picture , Deepika-Ranveer wedding , NewsTracker , Ranveer Deepika , ranveer deepika marriage , Ranveer Singh , ranveer singh wedding

also see

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh leave for their wedding in Italy's Lake Como

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh leave for their wedding in Italy's Lake Como

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone wedding: Festivities begin with mehendi, sangeet ceremonies

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone wedding: Festivities begin with mehendi, sangeet ceremonies

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: All you need to know about the lavish affair at Lake Como, Italy

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: All you need to know about the lavish affair at Lake Como, Italy