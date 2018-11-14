If you're only just joining us, here's a quick lowdown on what this live blog is all about:

'It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.'

Oh, to be an entertainment journalist in the time of a celebrity wedding! On the one hand, it's a celeb shaadi — imagine all the reports one could spin around the naach, gaana, baraat! On the other hand, some celebs insist on their privacy. What is one to do amid these competing factors?

At times like these, one feels grateful to the Priyanka Chopras and Nick Joanses of the world, who'll thoughtfully have their weddings in Udaipur or an accessible location like that. Not like Virat and Anushka, you know, who went off to we under the Tuscan sun, leaving us all to make do with such dribbles and snippets of 'news' as came in.

So it's with joy and some sadness that we anticipate the nuptials of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Joy because, Bollywood wedding — hello! Sadness because, well they too have gone off to a super-exclusive environs of Lake Como in Italy for their big day (or several days).

Respectable media houses have been reduced to using drones to capture scintillating images of the "DeepVeer Wedding", and hiding in the shrubbery outside the gates of the venue — Villa del Balbianello — to get a glimpse of the elusive bridal party. At the moment, these scintillating images mainly consist of the wedding planner's assistants moving around a table. We suppose tables in Lake Como, especially those that will soon serve Deepika and Ranver's many classy wedding guests, are a special breed.

But will we let our lack of actual presence in Italy stymie us from the all-important goal of covering this wedding of the year (well until Priyanka's comes along)? Not at all.

Follow our live updates here, as we trawl the depths of our information superhighway, scrounge around for every source quote we can lay our hands on, and generally rustle up every report we can find on the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding.