Sabyasachi to design couple's wedding trousseau Designer Sabyasachi who has previously done an advertisement campaign (Asian Paints' 'Nilaya') with Deepika, is going to dress up the bride and groom in the finest of his clothes for their big day. The designer has reportedly asked the attendees to not share any picture of the couple on social media as later, his team is going to exclusively reveal the wedding looks on its official account.
Sabyasachi to design couple's wedding trousseau
Designer Sabyasachi who has previously done an advertisement campaign (Asian Paints' 'Nilaya') with Deepika, is going to dress up the bride and groom in the finest of his clothes for their big day. The designer has reportedly asked the attendees to not share any picture of the couple on social media as later, his team is going to exclusively reveal the wedding looks on its official account.
Konakni style wedding on Wednesday, Anand Karaj on Thursday The celebrity couple is going to have a traditional Konkani wedding on 14 November given Deepika's south-Indian roots. Whereas on 15 November, the couple will be blessed in an Anand Karaj ceremony. Ranveer Singh is a Sindhi and thus the two different wedding functions have been organised by the couple.
Konakni style wedding on Wednesday, Anand Karaj on Thursday
The celebrity couple is going to have a traditional Konkani wedding on 14 November given Deepika's south-Indian roots. Whereas on 15 November, the couple will be blessed in an Anand Karaj ceremony. Ranveer Singh is a Sindhi and thus the two different wedding functions have been organised by the couple.
Fans wait for inside pictures from the ceremony As the countdown to the wedding has already begun with a few ceremonies having taken place on Monday, the fans are awaiting the much-in-love couple's pictures. However, due to stringent security arrangements and a no-phone rule, there haven't been any leaks so far.
Fans wait for inside pictures from the ceremony
As the countdown to the wedding has already begun with a few ceremonies having taken place on Monday, the fans are awaiting the much-in-love couple's pictures. However, due to stringent security arrangements and a no-phone rule, there haven't been any leaks so far.
Couple started dating while shooting Ram Leela Deepika and Ranveer's love story began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansal's movie 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'. Their off-screen camaraderie gave enough hints to their fans, the media and the film fraternity that love was brewing the two young actors.
Couple started dating while shooting Ram Leela
Deepika and Ranveer's love story began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansal's movie 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'. Their off-screen camaraderie gave enough hints to their fans, the media and the film fraternity that love was brewing the two young actors.
Twitterati divided over couple's colour-coordinated outfits; will they, won't they?
Much of the conjecture around the Ranveer-Deepika wedding has been over what the groom would wear. Sure, Deepika could be counted on to doll up in a Sabyasachi sari, but would Ranveer's lehenga upstage hers? Or would he play it more low-key and perhaps opt for a cape? Even as the costume conjecture reached fever-pitch, a timely update indicated that Ranveer would be clad in a kanjeevaram sherwani for his wedding ceremony. Heavily embellished, no doubt, but a staid sherwani nonetheless. We're disappointed, as are those Twitterati ever on the lookout for a meme.
Sabyasachi to design couple's wedding trousseau
Designer Sabyasachi who has previously done an advertisement campaign (Asian Paints' 'Nilaya') with Deepika, is going to dress up the bride and groom in the finest of his clothes for their big day. The designer has reportedly asked the attendees to not share any picture of the couple on social media as later, his team is going to exclusively reveal the wedding looks on its official account.
Couple had shared news of wedding on social media in October
Both Deepika and Ranveer had together announced the news of their wedding on 21 October on Twitter and Instagram by sharing the wedding dates with their fans.
Konakni style wedding on Wednesday, Anand Karaj on Thursday
The celebrity couple is going to have a traditional Konkani wedding on 14 November given Deepika's south-Indian roots. Whereas on 15 November, the couple will be blessed in an Anand Karaj ceremony. Ranveer Singh is a Sindhi and thus the two different wedding functions have been organised by the couple.
Fans wait for inside pictures from the ceremony
As the countdown to the wedding has already begun with a few ceremonies having taken place on Monday, the fans are awaiting the much-in-love couple's pictures. However, due to stringent security arrangements and a no-phone rule, there haven't been any leaks so far.
Couple started dating while shooting Ram Leela
Deepika and Ranveer's love story began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansal's movie 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'. Their off-screen camaraderie gave enough hints to their fans, the media and the film fraternity that love was brewing the two young actors.
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding LATEST updates: Having dated for six years, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally going to tie the knot in a dreamy Lake Como setting in Italy amidst a tight circle of family and friends.
The famous actors, adored for their on-screen chemistry in movies like "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela" and "Bajirao Mastani", had left for Italy over the weekend. They had shared the news of their wedding on social media on 21 October in a joint announcement on Twitter and Instagram.
However, the disappointing news for their fans is that their wedding is a closely guarded affair with only about 40 guests invited for the celebrations. IANS reported that mobile phones are not allowed outside people's rooms.
The couple who is going to settle in matrimony on Wednesday is in Northern Italy's Lombardy region, an upscale resort area known for its spectacular scenery.
Deepika and Ranveer exchanged rings on Monday evening, and a more 'desi' touch to the celebrations came in with the 'mehendi' function on Tuesday afternoon, followed by a music-filled 'sangeet' the same evening. For the mehendi, Deepika wore a Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation and the couple was colour co-ordinated. Singer Harshdeep Kaur, along with Sanjoy Das, Bobby Pathak and Firoz Khan performed at the ceremony.
The wedding spans two days of ceremonies. On Wednesday, they will marry according to Konkani customs, while on the following day, they will have a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.
Deepika, daughter of badminton ace Prakash Padukone, is likely to wear a Sabyasachi ensemble for the Anand Karaj. Bollywood buffs are curious what the couple will wear, and hashtags to the tune of #DeepVeer and #DeepVeerKiShaadi have been trending on social media.
Poles apart from each other in personality, Deepika and Ranveer's love story began on the sets of "... Ram-Leela". Their off-screen camaraderie gave enough hints to their fans, the media and the film fraternity that love was brewing.
But they never confirmed their relationship until recently. They put to rest months of speculation about their nuptials with a social media announcement in October of their wedding dates.
"We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty friendship and togetherness," they said in the announcement.
Over the years, Deepika has been a bit more reserved than Ranveer in expressing her love openly, but the "Band Baaja Baaraat" actor has been uninhibited.
While they spoke a bit about their likes and dislikes about each other at a summit in the capital in October, it is only on "Koffee With Karan" that Deepika was a little more open about her relationship with Ranveer.
After their very private wedding ceremonies, the couple will have a reception each in Bengaluru and Mumbai on November 21 and 28, respectively.
They have urged their guests to direct gifts in the form of a donation to Deepika's The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which works towards spreading awareness on mental health.
Updated Date: Nov 14, 2018 11:41 AM