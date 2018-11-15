Spot the bride and groom: Leaked pictures from wedding ceremony keep the fans guessing
While you may have played the spot the difference game many times on your computer or in weekend editions of newspapers, here is a new game for you to chew your brains on. Challenge your friends (and family, if you wish) to correctly guess who the bride and groom are in the below picture. Thank us later.
Watch: Couple walk out from the wedding venue like undercover agents
With the Indian paparazzi hounding them even on Italy's lakes, the poor couple had to hide beneath umbrellas to maintain their privacy. Watch this video to see how they were sheepishly escorted from the wedding venue. Sigh, celebrity life ain't easy guys!
Traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in a beauteous Lake Como setting
Deepika and Ranveer are going to have another traditional ceremony today to honour the groom's Singh roots as they will sit down for the Anand Karaj on Thursday morning at the beautiful Lake Como in Italy (of course).
Couple to share wedding pictures with fans at 6 pm today? (Shubh muharat and all)
According to some media reports, the newly-wed couple is going to share the pictures from their nuptials on social media at exactly 6 pm IST. What are we? Excited!
You are not alone, Smriti Irani too is having a hard time waiting for #DeepVeer pictures
Union minister Smriti Irani who is her unusual funny self on Instagram, shared a meme on Deepika-Ranveer's wedding.
In the absence of an official picture, we request our readers make do with these 10x zoomed photographs of the wedding guests giving an eye to the paparazzi stationed at the adjoining island.
Recap: Couple tied the knot in a 'white and gold' Konkani wedding on Wednesday
Reports indicate that Deepika shunned the rich reds and deep pinks of regular Indian wedding ensembles, and donned a cool cream and gold bridal outfit for the traditional Konkani ceremony in which she tied the knot with Ranveer Singh. Strings of flowers in her hair completed her simple and elegant look. Ranveer's white outfit complemented Deepika's.
The white and gold theme was one replicated by most of the wedding party as well. Guests kept it casual and cool — but nevertheless classy — as they accompanied Deepika and Ranveer around the sprawling lawns of the Lake Como estate where they tied the knot.
Here's a quick lowdown on what this live blog is all about:
'It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.'
Oh, to be an entertainment journalist in the time of a celebrity wedding! On the one hand, it's a celeb shaadi — imagine all the reports one could spin around the naach, gaana, baraat! On the other hand, some celebs insist on their privacy. What is one to do amid these competing factors?
At times like these, one feels grateful to the Priyanka Chopras and Nick Jonases of the world, who'll thoughtfully have their weddings in Udaipur or an accessible location like that. Not like Virat and Anushka, you know, who went off to we under the Tuscan sun, leaving us all to make do with such dribbles and snippets of 'news' as came in.
So it's with joy and some sadness that we anticipate the nuptials of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Joy because, Bollywood wedding — hello! Sadness because, well they too have gone off to a super-exclusive environs of Lake Como in Italy for their big day (or several days).
Respectable media houses have been reduced to using drones to capture scintillating images of the "DeepVeer Wedding", and hiding in the shrubbery outside the gates of the venue — Villa del Balbianello — to get a glimpse of the elusive bridal party. At the moment, these scintillating images mainly consist of the wedding planner's assistants moving around a table. We suppose tables in Lake Como, especially those that will soon serve Deepika and Ranveer's many classy wedding guests, are a special breed.
But will we let our lack of actual presence in Italy stymie us from the all-important goal of covering this wedding of the year (well until Priyanka's comes along)? Not at all.
Follow our live updates here, as we trawl the depths of our information superhighway, scrounge around for every source quote we can lay our hands on, and generally rustle up every report we can find on the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding.
Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding LATEST updates: Deepika Padukone on Wednesday tied the knot as per Konkani traditions in a dreamy Lake Como setting in Italy amidst a tight circle of family and friends, culminating a six-year-long love story in a 'happily ever after'. The ceremony began at 8 am on Wednesday, and ended around 1.30 pm as per local time in Italy, those in the know of developments told IANS.
Deepika wore a red and gold lehenga, and Ranveer was dressed in white, with most guests dressed in pastels, keeping with the subtle and classy vibe of the upscale wedding venue. Northern Italy's Lombardy region, a resort area known for its spectacular scenery, served as the perfect backdrop for Deepika and Ranveer's wedding.
File image of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. PTI
While fans and the media yearned for pictures from the wedding celebrations on social media, only a few wide angle shots of the venue gave a hint of the elaborate set-up, decorated with the choicest of flowers. The Konkani style wedding will be followed by a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on Thursday. Deepika, 32, daughter of badminton ace Prakash Padukone, is likely to wear a Sabyasachi ensemble for the Anand Karaj.
Fondly called as DeepVeer by their fans, the star couple has together worked in films such as 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat.'
There were only about 40 guests for the celebrations, but a no-pictures policy imposed on them, left the couple's fans pining to get a glimpse of the gala. Mobile phones were not allowed outside people's rooms, and there were boats patrolling the lake for drones as part of the three-level security plan for the wedding. The two left for the wedding revelry to Italy last week.
Deepika and Ranveer exchanged rings on Monday evening, and a more 'desi' touch to the celebrations came in with the 'mehendi' function on Tuesday afternoon, followed by a music-filled 'sangeet' the same evening.
For the mehendi cremony, Deepika wore a Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation and the couple was colour co-ordinated. Singer Harshdeep Kaur, along with Sanjoy Das, Bobby Pathak and Firoz Khan performed at the ceremony.
Poles apart from each other in personality, Deepika and Ranveer's love story began on the sets of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's '...Ram-Leela". Their off-screen camaraderie gave enough hints to their fans, the media and the film fraternity that love was brewing. But they never confirmed their relationship until recently. They put to rest months of speculation about their nuptials with a social media announcement in October of their wedding dates. "We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty friendship and togetherness," they said in the announcement.
Over the years, Deepika has been a bit more reserved than Ranveer in expressing her love openly, but the "Band Baaja Baaraat" actor has been uninhibited. While they spoke a bit about their likes and dislikes about each other at a summit in the capital in October, it is only on "Koffee With Karan" that Deepika was a little more open about her relationship with Ranveer.
After their very private wedding ceremonies, the couple will have a reception each in Bengaluru and Mumbai on 21 and 28 November, respectively. They have urged their guests to direct gifts in the form of a donation to Deepika's The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which works towards spreading awareness on mental health.