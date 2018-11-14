Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: A timeline of their relationship, from Ram-Leela days

It was around the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2012 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela that reports of Deepika Padukone seeing co-star Ranveer Singh first surfaced. The couple are married six years later on the same day that their first collaboration released in 2013. Fans on social media await pictures from their highly guarded wedding ceremony.

A column on HuffPost described that the couple got involved with each other during the shoot of 'Ang Laga De Re'. They signed Bhansali's 2015 release Bajirao Mastani next which further solidified the rumours. They last worked together in yet another Bhansali flick, Padmaavat.

While Padukone was mostly taciturn about their relationship, it was Singh who dropped hints at several occasions, through interviews or even social media posts about their involvement. In an appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 4, when Karan Johar asked the actress if she was dating Ranveer, without choosing to keep mum about it, Padukone responded with a coy, "Am I?"

Singh said in an interview in 2015 that he had first seen Padukone at an event. When someone asked him as to how he remembered the day, Singh tweeted, "How can one possibly forget that sight?"

In an interview with Bombay Times a month before the release of Ram-Leela, Singh said he had contracted 'Lovearia'. He also said that he wanted to marry the girl he was with and that he liked everything about her, "Her kindness and her being genuine and caring."

Meanwhile both actors continued to work on their independent projects. When Padukone was shooting for her film XXX: Return of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel, Singh flew down to spend a few days with her. Padukone also travelled to Barcelona during the shoot of Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do to meet the actor.

Much later, in an interview with Filmfare in 2017, Padukone had said of their relationship, "When we're with each other, we don't need anything or anyone else. We're comfortable in each other's presence. Sometimes it's an intelligent conversation, sometimes just silence, sometimes there's a childlike innocence. We keep each other grounded. We are good in that sense."

If that's not enough, the couple has had Instagram users glued to their pictures with each of them commenting on the other's pictures, at times cool, funny and utterly romantic. To Singh's childhood picture of him in a mohawk, Padukone wrote a definitive 'No', and to one of his posts with a simple 'mine'.

And now after six solid years of togetherness, the two are married.

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2018 16:48 PM