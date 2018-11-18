Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh return to Mumbai after their wedding in Lake Como, Italy

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned to India on 18 November after their wedding at Lake Como, Italy. The actors were photographed at Mumbai airport hand in hand and dressed in traditional attire.

The newly married couple waved and posed for the shutterbugs as they made their way out of the airport, which was crowded with onlookers as well as media. The couple had been dating for six years and tied the knot in a traditional Konkan ceremony first on 14 November. They also married as per the rituals of an Anand Karaj ceremony on 15 November.

According to Pinkvilla, the couple will head straight to Singh's residence, which has been decorated for their arrival.

The wedding was a private affair with guests asked not to carry their phones. The couple released photos from the highly guarded ceremony a few hours after the ceremony was over.

Padukone and Singh will also host a reception each in Bengaluru and Mumbai on 21 and 28 November.

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2018 11:39 AM