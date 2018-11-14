The couple is yet to share pictures of the ceremony and have reportedly imposed a 'no-phone' policy at the venue. Several reports claim that security guards have been asked to cover up all phone cameras with stickers to avoid any leaks. The couple only wants pictures clicked by professional photographers to make it to the Internet.

The wedding festivities began with a traditional mehendi ceremony on 13 November. While Deepika was reportedly busy getting designer henna applied on her palms, Ranveer spent the day dancing on the dhol with close friends and family. The sangeet ceremony started soon after. Veteran singer Shubha Mudgal performed a thumri at the ceremony, which got Deepika emotional. When the actress broke down, Ranveer hugged and consoled her. He even played dhol for his to-be wife.

Deepika, daughter of badminton ace Prakash Padukone, is likely to wear a Sabyasachi ensemble for the Anand Karaj. Bollywood buffs are curious what the couple will wear, and hashtags to the tune of #DeepVeer and #DeepVeerKiShaadi have been trending on social media.

Deepika and Ranveer's love story reportedly began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela. Their off-screen camaraderie gave enough hints to their fans, the media and the film fraternity that love was brewing.

