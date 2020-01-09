You are here:

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anurag Kashyap, Javed Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar, Rekha attend premiere of Chhapaak

Ahead of the release of Chhapaak, the makers organised a premiere in Mumbai. The event was attended by Bollywood A-listers, which included artistes like Rekha and Javed Akhtar headlining the premiere.

Deeepika Padukone, who plays the lead in the film depicting the struggles of acid attack survivors, was accompanied by her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, and her family members — father Prakash, mother Ujjala, and sister Anisha Padukone.

Other celebrities, such as Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bhumi Pednekar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha were present among others. Producer Boney Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap were also seen at the event.

The presence of several other acid attack survivors made the event even more special.

Talking about Chhapaak, Deepika called the film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, the most special project of her career. It is loosely based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Written by Atika Chohan, Chhapaak will release this Friday on 10 January.

Here are some of the guests in attendance

All images courtesy Simran Singh

