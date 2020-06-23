Deepika Padukone questions celeb photographer for sharing, monetising photos of Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains

Deepika Padukone has been talking about the importance of mental health and spreading awareness on depression ever since. Recently, she told a celebrity photographer, who had shared pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains being taken to hospital, of being insensitive.

Rajput passed away on 14 June in Mumbai and his fans have been sharing their favourite photos and videos of him in his memory on social media. Some have also written about his love for physics, while others have opined that his abilities as an actor should have been more widely accepted.

His colleagues from the film industry have spoken about their favourite moments with Rajput and bid him a final goodbye on social media.

According to Hindustan Times, beneath the pictures the photographer had written that all images and videos posted by him cannot be re-shared without his permission. Padukone responded, "Right. But it is OK for you to take this video and not only post it but also probably monetise it without his or his family’s written consent?”

Social media users had come in support of the actress’ sentiments in the comments section of the now-deleted post.

After Rajput's passing, Padukone had shared a statement on social media in which she reiterated the need to talk, communicate, and reach out to those who may be coping with mental illnesses.

Padukone and Rajput have never shared the screen space, but she featured in a dance song in his 2017 film Raabta with Kriti Sanon.

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2020 10:22:08 IST

