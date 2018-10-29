Deepika Padukone on upcoming wedding with Ranveer Singh: Excited in same way as I am about signing my next film

Deepika Padukone along with her father, ace badminton player Prakash, in an interview with India Today TV spoke about her upcoming nuptials, mental health and her career from a model to one of the most successful actresses in the Hindi film industry.

The actress, who has in the past opened up about suffering from depression, addressed the topic further in the interview. She said that there was a need to understand what depression is and why it happens, explaining how it was a clinical condition, beyond one's control. Deepika said that she wanted to talk about her experience because she wanted to be a part of creating awareness about mental illness.

Her father talked about how modelling was her "first love" and he never pressured her to pursue badminton as a career. Deepika said that she enjoyed badminton as a sport and hobby but never thought to take it up professionally.

Talking about her wedding with actor Ranveer Singh she said, "I’m excited in the same way as I’m excited about signing my next film. Marriage is something that I’ve always looked forward to in my life, as would any other girl. She also added that her life would not change after marriage and how her parents successful relationship inspires her.

After years of speculation around their marriage, Deepika and Ranveer had finally announced their wedding date via social media. The Padmaavat actors are set to get married on 14 and 15 November, 2018.

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2018 09:28 AM