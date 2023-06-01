Deepika Padukone recently talked about binge-watching Sima Taparia’s show Indian Matchmaking and that marked the beginning of lucky streak and spotlight for Sima.

Renowned marriage consultant and beloved figure in the Indian entertainment industry, Sima Taparia, has taken the spotlight once again with the launch of her latest venture. Following her remarkable success with the hit show Indian Matchmaking on a leading OTT platform, Sima Taparia has showcased her multifaceted talents with the release of her enchanting new song, “Shadi ki taiyaree hai.”

“Shadi ki taiyaree hai” is a heartwarming wedding song that embodies the joyous spirit of marriage and celebrations. The melodious track was not only sung by Sima Taparia herself but also features her husband, Anup Taparia, and the talented Jitu Shankar. Their collaborative effort perfectly exemplifies the incredible bond they share, both personally and professionally.

To celebrate the launch of this captivating song, an extravagant launch party was held at Estella, Mumbai. The event was attendd by a constellation of renowned personalities from the entertainment industry, adding an aura of glitz and glamour to the occasion. Among the esteemed guests were the likes of popular comedian Zakir Khan, the elegant Seema Khan, fashionista Maheep Kapoor, the vibrant Bhavna Pandey, renowned author Shobha De, the ever-charming Poonam Dhillon, filmmaker Sanjay Khanduri, and the witty Cyrus Baroocha.

The launch party proved to be a grand success, with attendees applauding Sima Taparia’s musical talent and celebrating her journey from being a marriage consultant to a rising star in the Indian entertainment space. “Shadi ki taiyaree hai” promises to become a favorite among wedding celebrations, touching the hearts of couples embarking on their own journeys of love and togetherness.

Sima Taparia’s new song “Shadi ki taiyaree hai” will soon be available on leading music platforms, allowing listeners to revel in the joyous melodies and celebrate the spirit of matrimony. Don’t miss the chance to experience this enchanting creation and witness the remarkable talent of Sima Taparia and Anup Taparia.

