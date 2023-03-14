Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone made a stunning appearance at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, leaving everyone impressed with her looks and speech at the event as she presented the live performance of the RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu‘. Dressed in a body-hugging black Louis Vuitton gown, Deepika looked like a dream! While fans got all obsessed with the actress’ glamourous outing, a section of fans also got upset with media outlets mistaking Deepika for a Brazilian model-designer. Thanks to an uncanny resemblance between both women, the Bollywood actress was identified as Camila Alves McConaughey in media reports that left fans fuming over the same.

Notably, Camila is married to Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey.

While it began with Getty Images tagging the Deepika’s photo from the Oscars with the caption “Camila Alves attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California,” a similar error was repeated by Vogue.

Pointing out the major blunder on the media’s part, Indian fans shared their discontent over the confusion and lashed out on social media.

A user wrote, “This is not Camila Alves ⁦@voguemagazine – This is Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone”, while another user wrote, “um, Getty images this is Deepika Padukone. you appear to have confused her with Camila Alves. deepika’s actually quite famous in her own right – 72 million insta followers and an award-winning career.”

“Hi, Getty Images. this is Deepika Padukone and not Camila Alves! #Oscars big sigh,” a user commented.

Check more reactions:

And WTH is this @GettyImages

She is not Camila Alves

She is Bollywood royalty DEEPIKA PADUKONE pic.twitter.com/j1yAOqH30u — Deepikaophile (@starry_crazen) March 13, 2023

Hey @BuzzFeed, this is Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone), the highest paid actress in Bollywood. Your ignorance and racial blindness is showing. Please fix.https://t.co/qkjvtNmtGO pic.twitter.com/wT3Jf5FgS2 — Fatima Syed (@fatimabsyed) March 13, 2023

Smh… why why why! Unacceptable on many levels — Salum K. (@salum_katala) March 13, 2023

Deepika Padukone presents RRR’s Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023

Becoming the third Indian after Persis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to take on the role of a presenter on the Oscar stage, Deepika Padukone gave an impressive introduction to RRR’s blockbuster track ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Calling it a ‘total banger’, she rooted for the song’s “irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves” further adding that it got audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world, and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar.

Notably, the song was later also declared a winner in the Most Original Song category at the event.

