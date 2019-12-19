Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar cancel Chhapaak promotions in Delhi over CAA protests, say it will be 'insensitive'

Deepika Padukone and director Meghna Gulzar have announced they will not promote Chhapaak in Delhi because of the ongoing unrest in the national capital over the newly amended Citizenship Amendment Act.

"We believe that it will be insensitive on our part to promote our film at a time when the nation and the city is going through an emotional upheaval and unrest. We pray for peace and harmony and regret the inconvenience caused by our absence but we hope you will understand,” Padukone and Gulzar jointly issued a statement at a recent event.

Protests erupted in various parts of the country, bolstered by the police crackdown on the students of Jamia Millia University. However, Deepika is among the many A-list celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Karan Johar, who have remained conspicuously silent on the issue.

Chhapaak is based on real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The trailer, launched on 10 December, shows Deepika's Malti struggle with telling the world she was a victim of an unfair attack on her, and how she circumvented the goings-on to come out victorious. Vikrant Massey, the male lead of the film, plays Amol, her aide in her legal battle to get justice.

The first song from the movie, 'Nok Jhok,' was dropped on Wednesday. Sung by Siddharth Mahadevan and penned by Gulzar, 'Nok Jhok' captures the budding romance between Malti and Amol.

Written by Atika Chohan, Chhapaak is slated to release on 10 January, 2020, and will face a clash with Ajay Devgn's historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajnikanth-starrer cop drama Darbar.

