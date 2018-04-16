Deepika Padukone may launch production house for content-driven films, like Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra

After having a successful stint with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, reports now claim that Deepika Padukone may soon start investing in films with good content but her association would be more than just as a producer.

“Deepika is focusing on setting up her own production house. She wants to be associated with interesting and content driven films. She will soon be donning the producer's hat,” a source told The Asian Age.

While Bollywood has recently seen a trend of its leading ladies — including Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma turning into successful producers — Deepika's new endeavour looks even more interesting. Though multiple reports mentioned her inclination towards production, there has been no definite statement from her side yet.

The actress was earlier quoted by DNA as saying, “I want to venture into production and be a producer or line producer someday because I feel I have that kind of personality. I like to organise, put things together and make things happen. I don't want to be a producer because I want to make money."

Padukone was supposed to start shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj's Sapna Didi alongside Irrfan, but the project is on hold for the time being because of Irrfan's health issues. There are several rumours doing rounds in the media about Deepika and Ranveer Singh's marriage, however, no actor has yet dropped a hint about it.

