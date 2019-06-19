Deepika Padukone, Kendall Jenner bond, pose together at Anxiety Youth Center Dinner in New York

Deepika Padukone recently took a break from filming '83 alongside husband and actor Ranveer Singh, to attend the Anxiety Youth Center Dinner held by the New York Presbyterian Hospital. A vocal advocate of mental health awareness, Deepika joined a bevy of Hollywood stars at the charity dinner.

Deepika wore a chic Alberta Ferretti pantsuit paired up with long earrings. She posed with supermodel Kendall Jenner, who appeared in an orange bodycon dress. The two celebrities were seen smiling warmly to greet the press.

Check out Deepika Padukone with Kendall Jenner:

At the event, Deepika spoke openly about her battle with depression, "To put on a front every single day like everything is okay in your life when actually that’s far from reality. You’re smiling and bringing joy into other people’s lives when you have none," DNA quoted the actress as saying.

She also congratulated the United States for their increased awareness about mental health issues as compared to India, where, she said, "the problem is further compounded by a lack of resources."

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 13:26:36 IST