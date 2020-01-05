Deepika Padukone joins TikTok, promotes upcoming film Chhapaak on video making platform

Chhapaak actor Deepika Padukone on Saturday joined online video making platform TikTok and shared several clips along with Laxmi Agarwal, who is the inspiration behind her role in the film. Taking the world of social media with a storm, Padukone announced her debut on the platform through her Instagram stories. Her follower count on TikTok now stands at 3.1 million.

The actor has posted nine videos on the platform and out of those, three featured Agarwal, who after braving an acid attack at an age of 15, started campaigning about the issue. In other videos, Padukone was seen dancing with other TikTok celebrities.

Here are some videos shared by Padukone

Padukone's upcoming film Chhapaak is a drama based on the life of Agarwal. Padukone plays the protagonist Malti, who struggles to come to terms with her the horrific attack and seeking justice, despite facing some prejudice along the way. Vikrant Massey plays her aid in her legal battle to get justice.

The move by the actress can be seen as a promotional spree for Chhapaak, which will hit the theatres on 10 January. The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jan 05, 2020 15:01:21 IST