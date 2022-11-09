Today is unquestionably Deepika Padukone’s day! After taking the digital world by storm as she completes 15 years in the Indian film industry, Bollywood’s Numero Uno now has everyone excited with an intriguing post she dropped on social media.

With a video of Deepika Padukone, looking drop-dead gorgeous, the video says ‘It’s Time to Look East and captioned as #StayTuned’, this left fans wondering whether the superstar just hinted at her next project.

The post has us speculating on whether this could be a film announcement on the occasion of her 15 years in the film industry or a brand representation, considering that Deepika Padukone is India’s biggest global brand ambassador.

While details remain unknown at this juncture, all eyes are on the superstar’s feed as we anxiously await the big reveal!