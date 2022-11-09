Deepika Padukone has a surprise coming up for fans as she completes 15 years in the industry
The actress shared a video with fans and asked them to stay tuned. Ranveer Singh, however, asked his wife to give him a kiss.
Today is unquestionably Deepika Padukone’s day! After taking the digital world by storm as she completes 15 years in the Indian film industry, Bollywood’s Numero Uno now has everyone excited with an intriguing post she dropped on social media.
With a video of Deepika Padukone, looking drop-dead gorgeous, the video says ‘It’s Time to Look East and captioned as #StayTuned’, this left fans wondering whether the superstar just hinted at her next project.
The post has us speculating on whether this could be a film announcement on the occasion of her 15 years in the film industry or a brand representation, considering that Deepika Padukone is India’s biggest global brand ambassador.
While details remain unknown at this juncture, all eyes are on the superstar’s feed as we anxiously await the big reveal!
The teaser of the highly anticipated action entertainer ‘Pathaan’ is finally out and has taken the digital world by storm. While the teaser gives audiences a glimpse of everything exciting the film has to offer, the biggest takeaway from the ‘Pathaan’ teaser is Deepika Padukone’s look in the film!
Her superhot look in the teaser rocking short hair and a bold attitude as she beats up the baddies, is breaking the internet and is all anyone can talk about. While she was the only Indian to make it to the list of the World’s 10 Most Beautiful Women, it’s safe to say that her look in ‘Pathaan’ is also her hottest avatar yet.
What’s even more exciting is that the ambitious film stars the biggest pairing in Indian cinema, Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood’s reigning queen, Deepika Padukone who’ve earlier delivered blockbusters like Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express together.
