Pathaan’s release today, January 25, is nothing short of a celebration for Deepika Padukone fans. Indian cinema’s numero uno, Deepika Padukone is riding high on a massive buzz currently, for her hot avatar and sleek action sequences in the much anticipated ‘Pathaan‘, co-starring Shahrukh Khan and John Abraham. Fans have gone berserk, seeing Deepika kill it on screen with her character of Rubai and have flocked social media platforms, showering praises on her.

Intrestingly, Deepika’s Padmaavat also clock 5 years to it’s release today. To mark the occasion, fans started trending #RaniSaOfBollywood, hailing the actress. She is the real Queen of Entertainment.

Check out what the fans are sharing:

this scene was a MOMENT 🥵🔥

deepika padukone hails onnnn pic.twitter.com/RVt0OAYmA6 — suryaaa | taylor’s version (@geniusajnabee) January 25, 2023

Also, hello @deepikapadukone queen you slayed looking super hot and doing those kick ass action sequences 🤌🏼🤌🏼 SHE IS JUST PHENOMENAL 🙌🏻❤️@TheJohnAbraham what a villain man, the movie is nothing without an impeccable villain. Only love love love for #Pathaan — sanaya🧜🏻‍♀️ (@janhvikapoor_6) January 25, 2023

@deepikapadukone you were ravishing and seeing you kick ass being Rubia was powerful! It wasn’t about just looking stunning but being great at your work was the beauty! #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow — Divya (@filmyarchu) January 25, 2023

Deepika Padukone fans are going gaga with her first entry and having been sharing the glimpse as a tease that they made it in the first day first show. Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s chemistry too is creating fireworks and fans are swooning over them in the theatres. It’s no less than the festive celebration.

