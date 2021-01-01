Deepika Padukone deletes all posts from her Twitter and Instagram account
Deepika Padukone, who has over 50 million followers on Instagram, deleted all her posts on the onset of New Year.
Deepika Padukone, who is currently celebrating New Year with husband Ranveer Singh in Ranthambore National Park, has deleted all her tweets and Instagram posts.
The Chhapaak actor has 27.7 million followers on Twitter, and on Instagram, she is followed by 52.5 million people, reports The Indian Express.
While this sudden move left her fans confused, many also suspected her account of being hacked.
Deepika said new decade, new me
— Fawadpika Supremacy (@Strromae) December 31, 2020
@deepikapadukone IG account hacked or what She deleted all posts?? pic.twitter.com/PcNRDW3hT6 — Introvert - RK (@raajstr686) January 1, 2021
New covid strain has been found in China, Deepika Padukone's Instagram and twitter handles has zero posts aur abhi to 2021 start huye kuch ghante hi huye hain.
— SwatKat (@swatic12) January 1, 2021
What's Happening @deepikapadukone
Whyyy!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0pzIB2lZk8
— Nithya (@Nithya__10) December 31, 2020
On the work front, the actor has been working on Shakun Batra’s next, also starring Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She is also awaiting the release of sports drama 83, where she essays the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia.
