Deepika Padukone deletes all posts from her Twitter and Instagram account

FP Staff January 01, 2021 11:40:10 IST
Deepika Padukone, who is currently celebrating New Year with husband Ranveer Singh in Ranthambore National Park, has deleted all her tweets and Instagram posts.

The Chhapaak actor has 27.7 million followers on Twitter, and on Instagram, she is followed by 52.5 million people, reports The Indian Express.

While this sudden move left her fans confused, many also suspected her account of being hacked.

On the work front, the actor has been working on Shakun Batra’s next, also starring Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She is also awaiting the release of sports drama 83, where she essays the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia.

