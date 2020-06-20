You are here:

Deepika Padukone continues her mental health awareness campaign on social media: You can't 'snap out' of depression

Deepika Padukone on Saturday emphasised that people suffering from depression cannot 'snap out' of the condition.

Padukone had started a mental health awareness series on social media after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in Mumbai.

The Chhapaak actress had started talking about the importance of mental health awareness through her The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) in June 2015. She has since launched nationwide awareness as well as destigmatisation campaigns.

After Rajput's passing, Padukone had shared a statement on social media in which she reiterated the need to talk, communicate, and reach out to those who may be depressed or battling from mental illnesses.

In January this year, she was honoured with the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos for her contribution in the field of mental health.

She even launched a a wellness guide for people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic this May. She also urged people not to hesitate to seek support when going through emotional turmoil.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2020 16:23:37 IST

