Deepika Padukone was invited as the Chief Guest at the 10th edition of the Konkani Sammelan in San Jose, along with her family.

Deepika Padukone, who has been working nonstop for the past several months on projects such as Pathan and Project K as well as brand shoots and her jury duty at the Cannes Film Festival, finally left with her family for a much-needed holiday in the United States. Deepika Padukone was invited to be the Chief Guest at the 10th Edition of the Konkani Sammelan in San Jose, giving the Padukones a trip to the United States.

Hosted in the heart of Silicon Valley, the three-day event complete with performances, music shows, seminars, food and works, celebrates the Konkani cultural heritage and is an initiative to keep the culture alive across the world. Deepika was joined by her family and Ranveer Singh, who enjoyed his first tryst with the full-blown event that also saw an opening performance by Shankar Mahadevan.

The superstar who has been ruling Bollywood for over a decade, took this opportunity as a chance to connect with her roots and the larger community and discuss her journey, the culture’s influence, her upbringing and her professional journey during her hour-long fireside chat. What made the occasion even more special was having her family there as well as her husband Ranveer Singh who joined her on stage; as the power couple had the San Jose McEnery Convention Center echoing with thunderous applause.

As one of the biggest global Konkani icons in the world, Deepika Padukone has been a powerful influence on the community who look upon her with pride. The superstar later took to her social media to thank the Konkani Association of California. She wrote:

“A person without knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots. Thank you #KAOCA and to the people of my community for your love, warmth and blessings. I couldn’t be more proud.”

