A few days back amidst the rumours of bad blood over Justin Bieber, pictures of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber broke the internet. However, it seems that the time has finally arrived to get over the recent viral pictures of Selena with Hailey, as we have Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the house with some gym shenanigans. Yes, you read that right. Taking a hilarious dig at Katrina, Deepika dropped a video of herself lazily swinging by the hammock, which was recorded by Kat. Few know that both Katrina and Deepika are gym buddies. Not only this, they also share the same celebrity fitness trainer as mom-to-be Alia Bhatt– Yasmin Karachiwala.

It appears that while performing aerial yoga at Yasmin’s gym, Deepika took a few moments to snooze it out, when the Phone Bhoot actress grabbed the opportunity and captured her on the phone. Now, the Pathaan actress claims that Kat is “up to no good”, while she is sweating it out. While sharing the video, Deepika wrote in the caption, “Me working really hard in the gym! Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is up to no good filming me…” The hilarious video opens by showing an aerial yoga swing hammock hanging in the air. The hammock is swinging on its own, while Deepika is lying in it. Katrina has switched on her mischievous mode and is recording the Piku actor’s lazy moment at the gym. Deepika shared the video with Survivor’s Eye of the Tiger song playing in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)



While Deepika and Katrina engage in their fun banter, the gym owner and their trainer Yasmin believes that the time is right to retire as the two divas have taken over her gym. Taking to the comments section Yasmin wrote, “I guess I’ll just retire since you and KK have taken over my gym.” Deepika’s latest post was also acknowledged by Katrina’s Phone Bhoot co-star Ishaan Khatter, who commented, “The mummy returns.” Apart from the celebrities, legions of fans flooded the comments section and requested the two collaborate for a movie. One internet user commented, “Can you guys do a film together already, or is it too much to ask for?” Another commented, “Both work together asap,” and ended with a handful of red heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. Apart from this the actress also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in her kitty. On the other hand, Katrina is gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot, which also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Other than this, she also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyank Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt.

