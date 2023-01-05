One of the most highly-paid and glamorous actresses in the industry, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone celebrates her 37th birthday today and it seems like her fans can’t really keep calm. Being in the industry for around 15 years now, Deepika has made her mark and proved that she is here to stay. With her outstanding acting skills to those gorgeous looks and that charming smile, Deepika is ruling the hearts of many across the world. Making a starry debut with Om Shanti Om, Deepika impressed us with her performance in films like Cocktail, Piku, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ramleela, and Bajirao Mastani among others. She also has several films in the pipeline and fans are eagerly waiting for them.

With that said, as the Padmaavat actress turns a year older today, let’s take a look at some of her upcoming projects.

Deepika Padukone birthday special: Upcoming films

Pathaan: After working together in Happy New Year, Deepika Padukone is all set to come back with actor Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen with Pathaan. The Yash Raj Films’ action film will be hitting theatres on 25 January 2023.

Project K: Likely to be titled Project K, Deepika Padukone will star opposite South star Prabhas in the science fiction film. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film will be shot in Telugu and Hindi languages.

Fighter: Directed by Siddharth Anand, Deepika Padukone will feature opposite actor Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, an aerial action film.

The Intern remake: Still remaining untitled, the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern also features Deepika Padukone in a lead role. However, not many details have been revealed about the film.

Jawan: While there are no confirmed reports, but it is believed that Deepika Padukone will be a part of the film Jawan,SRK’s next with Atlee. It is said that she will play a cameo role.

