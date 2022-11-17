Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan reunite at award show, fans wish to see them in movie
Witnessing Kartik on the carpet, Deepika waited a few minutes, so that the actor could finish his photo-op and later greeted him with a million-dollar smile and a warm hug.
Wednesday night was a star-studded affair in Bollywood, as several celebrities gathered under one roof to attend the Elle Beauty Awards 2022. From Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan to Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor, several celebrities graced the event and put their most fashionable foot forward to slay the night. But what grabbed eyeballs was the reunion of Kartik and Deepika on the red carpet. While the young crowd-puller Kartik was posing for the shutterbugs, Deepika made a stunning entrance, looking like a fairy. Greeting Kartik with a warm smile, Deepika posed with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor on the red carpet. Several videos and pictures are circulating on the internet, and fans are going gaga on seeing the two together. Many took to the comments section to express their wish to see Deepika and Kartik together in a film.
Paparazzo Varinder Chawla took to his official Instagram account to drop a video of the moment from the award show. The video opens to show Kartik posing for the photographers in a stunning green suit over a black turtleneck. Then a few minutes later, Deepika, looking like a goddess, makes an entrance with a warm smile on her face. Witnessing Kartik on the carpet, Deepika waited a few minutes, so that the actor could finish his photo-op and later greeted him with a million-dollar smile and a warm hug.
The two even posed for the photographers together on the red carpet. The picture obviously went insanely viral. The Gehraiyaan actress turned heads with her monochrome look. Deepika donned a white and black shirt atop a matching tulle skirt. The actress completed her look with immaculately tied hair.
Fans were overwhelmed to witness the two stars together.
Kartik and deepika together!!?❤
— Raysa (@Kartikfied) November 16, 2022
Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan in a movie when?
— P (@elitestanning) November 16, 2022
some things remains constant
That’s a Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan Thing fr pic.twitter.com/AmQwKUe0yt
— Tush (@kartiktush) November 16, 2022
After so long my favourite duo Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan – reunion ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2aDEDNb6wJ
— Adnan (@superheroinedp) November 16, 2022
Meanwhile, the event was also graced by Janhvi, who slayed the night in a Frozen-inspired mermaid gown. The Mili actress appeared like a sight for sore eyes in a blue off-shoulder shimmery dress with matching gloves and heels.
On the other hand, Kriti donned a blue satin gown with a thigh-high slit. The actress accessorised it with minimal silver jewellery and high heels.
For those who don’t know, the event was also attended by Masaba Gupta, Elli Avram, Nargis Fakhri, Sharvari Wagh, Tejasswi Prakash, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Khushali Kumar, and Tanishk Bagchi among others.
