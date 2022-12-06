Deepika Padukone all set to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy at the finals, becomes the only actor with the feat
Deepika could well be the first actor of international stature to have been presented with such a rare honour in one of the world’s biggest sporting events.
Deepika Padukone had added another feather to her cap. The actress is all set to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy at the finals and has become the only actor with the feat.
As per reports, the star will be flying to Qatar to be part of the most-watched sporting event in the world and will be unveiling the trophy at the jam-packed Lusail Stadium stadium on December 18, 2022.
The Hindi film actor is one of the most successful female artist in India and has represented the country in several international platforms. From endorsing some of the biggest fashion brands to being as one of the jury members at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abrahm in ‘Pathaan‘, which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action-packed ‘Pathaan‘ was shot in eight countries.
Talking about the same, Siddharth said, “Locations always play a huge role in my films and they became even more important for Pathaan as we intended to deliver an action spectacle for audiences that they have never seen before. To achieve that scale and variation in visuals we went to 8 countries to shoot the film and its lavish action sequences!”
(With inputs from agencies)
