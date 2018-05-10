Deepika gets ready for Cannes; Ranbir Kapoor's new avatar from Sanju: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read.

New posters for Sanju out

#Sanju new posters... One man, many lives... 29 June 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/3YWRKsb6Lk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 10, 2018

Film analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out a new set of posters for the upcoming Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju . Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and has been one of the highest anticipated movies in recent time.

Deepika Padukone arrives in France for Cannes Film Festival

Deepika Padukone will be making an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for the second year in a row. The Padmaavat actress posted a picture on Instagram in which she's seen laughing.

Kangana Ranaut makes her debut at Cannes

Big-time fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee posted two separate images of Kangana Ranaut on his Instagram page, which reveal the actress' look from the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2018. Kangana is making her debut at Cannes this year.

Amitabh Bachchan's personal message for Abhishek, Shweta

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has never shied away from expressing love for his wife and children on social media. This time too the actor posted an image on Instagram with the caption, 'The apples of my... errr... no... the entire fruit basket of my eye...'. The picture is of Abhishek Bachchan and his sister Shweta Nanda-Bachchan.

Tiger Shroff plays basketball, performs front flips

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on May 9, 2018 at 9:31pm PDT

We are all well aware of how athletic Tiger Shroff can be. The actor has been proving this further by posting a series of videos on Instagram of him enjoying a game of basketball and performing running front flips in slow motion. We see the Baaghi 2 actor dribbling the ball across the court with the caption reading, 'Still got it'.

Anurag Kashyap's story about Cannes and discovering a movie

Anurag Kashyap revealed a 10-year-old story about meeting a young filmmaker in Brazil who had a very powerful script. Kashyap loved the script and tried to help, but couldn't. Years later, Kashyap said, the same movie is playing at the Director's Fortnight at Cannes and Kashyap has been credited as one of the producers on the movie's poster.

Mahesh Bhatt, Gulzar hug after watching Raazi

Two fathers hug each other after watching their kids’ powerful path breaking film RAAZI pic.twitter.com/aGHU9CO8T0 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) May 9, 2018

Mahesh Bhatt, father of actress Alia Bhatt, tweeted an image of him embracing the father of director Meghna Gulzar after watching the screening of upcoming movie Raazi. The caption of the photo read, 'Two fathers hug each other after watching their kids’ powerful path breaking film RAAZI'. The movie is scheduled to release this Friday (11 May).

Updated Date: May 10, 2018 12:55 PM