Deepa Mehta's Funny Boy, The Crown Season 4, The Midnight Sky: Trailers This Week

Deepa Mehta's film Funny Boy, based on Shyam Selvadurai’s coming-of-age novel, will debut on Netflix on 10 December.

This week, the trailers feature the return of classic TV show, popular book adaptations and a lot of music documentaries. Netflix's popular show The Crown in its fourth season will take a turn with the arrivals of Margaret Thatcher and Lady Diana Spencer. On the other hand, George Clooney is ready to tackle outer space from the director’s chair with his upcoming adventure The Midnight Sky.

Here are all the trailers released this week

The Crown Season 4

The trailer of the upcoming fourth season of Netflix's British royal family drama The Crown features two new major historical figures -- Diana Spencer, played by Emma Corrin, and Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson. The fourth season will explore some of the upheavals Britain went through under the leadership of Thatcher, her relationship with the Queen and Prince Charles’ romance with Lady Diana.

The Crown season 4 premieres 15 November on Netflix.

Funny Boy

Deepa Mehta, known for critically-lauded trilogy Earth, Fire and Water, adapts Funny Boy from Shyam Selvadurai’s coming-of-age novel of the same name.

Set in Sri Lanka during the 1970s and 1980s, the film explores the sexual awakening of its young protagonist Arjie (played by Arush Nand/Brandon Ingram) from a young boy, deemed “funny” by disapproving family, to a teenager enamoured by a male classmate. As political tensions escalate to a boiling point between the minority Tamils and the majority Sinhalese, the young boy comes of age in society and family that doesn’t embrace difference outside of societal norms.

The movie will be released theatrically in select cities and also debut on streamer Netflix on 10 December.

The Midnight Sky

Directed by George Clooney and adapted from Lily Brooks-Dalton's novel Good Morning, Midnight by The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith, the film follows a cancer-stricken Clooney as Augustine, a lone scientist in the Arctic who is attempting to stop a group of astronauts from returning to Earth after a global catastrophe wipes out the planet.

The film also stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, and Tiffany Boone. It releases on Netflix on 23 December.

The Bees Gees

The documentary follows the lives of the Gibb brothers, Barry, Robin, and Maurice to the path to stardom. The trailer for The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart combines archival footage from past Bees Gees performances, home video, and interviews with commentary from singers and musicians like Justin Timberlake, Noah Gallagher, and Nick Jonas.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart premieres on HBO on 12 December and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Zappa

The Alex Winter-directed documentary – set for release on 27 November via Magnolia Films – has long been in the works, and looks to showcase the life and work of the composer and guitar icon, Frank Zappa.

The official synopsis reads, “With unfettered access to the Zappa family trust and all archival footage, ZAPPA explores the private life behind the mammoth musical career that never shied away from the political turbulence of its time. Alex Winter’s assembly features appearances by Frank’s widow Gail Zappa and several of Frank’s musical collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White and others.”

Stardust

Stardust is an upcoming film that recounts David Bowie’s (played by Johnny Flynn) first-ever US publicity tour. His new publicist (a Marc Maron) is also along for the ride, who soon begins having doubts that Bowie can transcend to icon status. When Ron Oberman advises Bowie to be the authentic version of himself Bowie insists there isn’t one – and invents Ziggy Stardust instead.

Directed by British filmmaker Gabriel Range using a script from Christopher Bell, Stardust hits US theatres on 25 November.

Wayne

Amazon Prime Video is re-launching Wayne, the hit YouTube Red series which debuted in January 2019. The gritty comedy focuses on the titular character (Mark McKenna), a young boy who just wants to do the right thing. Together with his girlfriend Del (Ciara Bravo), Wayne sets out on a crazy road trip to Florida to try to recover a car that was stolen from his dead father.

The series premieres 6 November on Amazon Prime.

Love Weddings & Other Disasters

Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons star in Dennis Dugan's romantic comedy. The film is “is a multi-story romantic comedy about the people who work on weddings to create the perfect day for a loving couple - while their own relationships are outlandish, odd, crazy and far from perfect.”

Love, Weddings & Other Disasters will release in US theatres on 4 December.

His House

In debut writer-director Remi Weekes' His House, a young couple from war-torn South Sudan seeks asylum and a fresh start in England. However, they are soon tormented by a sinister force.

"His House is a haunted house story about two immigrants trying to make a home in a foreign country," Weekes said in a statement. "Unlike traditional haunted house stories where the protagonist might be able to escape, our protagonists — two displaced asylum seekers — do not have the privilege to simply leave. Rather, they are stuck having to survive within their house."

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Wunmi Mosaku, who were most recently seen in Gangs of London and HBO series Lovecraft Country, lead the film. His House is currently streaming on Netflix.