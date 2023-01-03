As per the available facts it appears that Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on her own without any pressure from Shezan Khan. TV actor Sheezan Khan’s sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naazz have issued a statement against the media coverage after Tunisha Sharma’s death. TV actor Sheezan Khan’s sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz have issued a statement criticising the media for the way their brother has been unnecessarily targeted in the Tunisha Sharma death case. Sheezan and Tunisha broke up a few weeks before she was found dead on the set of their TV show.

Sheezan Khan has two sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz, and a younger brother, Ahaan. Shafaq was seen on the mythological show Mahabharat, while Falaq has worked in serials like Sasural Simar Ka, among others. Sheezan Khan‘s sister criticised the media for ‘relentlessly maligning’ their brother in connection to his ex-girlfriend, TV actor Tunisha Sharma‘s death. Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz, who are also actors, issued a statement on Instagram on Saturday, and questioned media reports for ‘dragging religion into the matter’. They also said the way their brother is being treated ‘revealed how some humans can get to defame’ others and how the ‘hate for a religion’ was influencing people’s opinion.

Shafaq and Falaq wrote in their joint statement, “Requesting everyone to use their common sense, It breaks our heart how our silence has been understood as weakness. This is probably what they call ‘Ghor Kalyug’. Where’s the research of some media portals before reporting things? Where’s the common sense of the masses? For all the people demeaning Sheezan – ask yourself this – are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people!”

Speaking further about the media’s coverage based on ‘unreliable sources’ in the Tunisha Sharma death case, the statement read, “The journalism standards of a certain section of media have stooped so low that it only functions based on TRP. And you are their consumer. It’s equally your responsibility to report news with unreliable sources. Don’t be fooled… we also notice, and are very thankful for the masses as well as media portals who are able to see through the false narratives – we need more people like you. But all in all, it’s so upsetting to see these people relentlessly malign Sheezan this way. From making up stories to dragging religion into the matter and random people claiming to be our acquaintances for their 15-minute fame. This situation has really revealed how some humans can get to defame someone. God bless Tunisha, and hope she’s in a better place now,” the statement concluded.

The arrest of Shezan Khan on the basis of media trials

Firstpost had initially reported that the arrest of Shezan Khan by Mumbai police on the basis of media trial was completely wrong. The arrest of Shezan Khan appears to be purely on the basis of a media trial. The actions of Shezan Khan do not fall within the scope and Ambit of abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian penal code. As per the facts available in public domain it cannot be said that Shezan Khan drove Tunisha Sharma to commit suicide. The actions of her partner and co-star Shezan Khan cannot amount to abatement under sections 107 and 306 of the IPC.

Advocate Abha Singh from Mumbai explains, “One of the primary ingredients of section 306 IPC is that the victim should be driven to the stage of suicide by the accused. The actions and conduct of the accused should be such that the victim is left with no choice but to commit suicide.”

Under section 107 of the IPC, a person is said to abet the commitment of an offence if he instigates any person to do that. Also he should have added the committing of the crime or engaged with one or more people for committing the act.

As per the available facts it appears that Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on her own without any pressure from Shezan Khan. Therefore, the actions of Shezan Khan cannot amount to abatement under sections 107 and 306 of the IPC.

Abha Singh says, “A broken relationship cannot be a ground of arrest. Tunish committed suicide on the sets of her show where there were more than 400 people and no foul play was detected. Earlier also Mumbai police charged Rhea Chakraborty on 306 IPC charges of Abetment to Suicide in Sushant Singh Rajput case even though neither police nor CBI have been able to prove it.”

How it all started?

Waliv Police has said that the late actor ‘had a conversation with the accused’ Sheezan Khan shortly before she died. Sheezan was remanded to police custody till December 30.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing television show Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star in the show, Sheezan Khan, was arrested on the charge of abetment to suicide. So far, Waliv Police have taken the statement from 18 people in the case.

According to reports the Waliv Police tweeted saying, “Accused Sheezan Khan is not cooperating with the police in the investigation. The probe has revealed that the deceased had a conversation with the accused Sheezan Khanshortly before hanging.” As per the police, Sheezan and Tunisha broke up 15 days before she died.

According to media reports Tunisha’s uncle Pawan Sharma said, “Today, the police submitted in court that Sheezan had relations with other women as well. They should probe Tunisha’s death from all possible angles. Many things about Tunisha had changed after meeting Sheezan, she had started wearing a hijab.”

(With added inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.