You are here:

Death Note 2 in development at Netflix; Greg Russo to pen script for sequel to 2017 film

FP Staff

Aug,23 2018 18:53:36 IST

Netflix is developing a sequel to its 2017 horror thriller Death Note, the live-action adaptation of the Japanese manga series of the same name, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The first film was directed by Adam Wingard, who has previously helmed horror flicks like The Guest, starring Dan Stevens and Blair Witch.

Nat Wolff in Death Note. Twitter @mouse_cl

Nat Wolff in Death Note. Twitter @mouse_cl

Although the report does not mention whether Wingard will return to direct, it does mention that Greg Russo, the scriptwriter for the forthcoming Mortal Kombat as well as Resident Evil reboots, will pen the screenplay.

Russo even tweeted expressing his excitement to be a part of this project. Details about the casting as well as the story have not been revealed by the makers yet.

The first film starred Nat Wolff, Margaret Qualley, Keith Stanfield and Willem Dafoe, who is the voice behind the Shinigami. It revolved around a teenage boy who discovers a notebook with which one can kill the person whose name is written in it. Despite being a highly-anticipated project, it had received severe criticism from the audience for whitewashing the characters and failing to do justice to the original.

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 18:53 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #death note #Death Note 2 #Netflix #Now Streaming #NowStreaming

also see

Drew Barrymore, M Night Shyamalan to appear as guests on Netflix's new talk show hosted by Norm Macdonald

Drew Barrymore, M Night Shyamalan to appear as guests on Netflix's new talk show hosted by Norm Macdonald

Jessica Jones creator, showrunner Melissa Rosenberg to step down after Season 3 of Netflix series

Jessica Jones creator, showrunner Melissa Rosenberg to step down after Season 3 of Netflix series

Suburgatory star Jane Levy joins Renée Zellweger in Netflix anthology thriller series, What/If

Suburgatory star Jane Levy joins Renée Zellweger in Netflix anthology thriller series, What/If