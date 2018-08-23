Death Note 2 in development at Netflix; Greg Russo to pen script for sequel to 2017 film

Netflix is developing a sequel to its 2017 horror thriller Death Note, the live-action adaptation of the Japanese manga series of the same name, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The first film was directed by Adam Wingard, who has previously helmed horror flicks like The Guest, starring Dan Stevens and Blair Witch.

Although the report does not mention whether Wingard will return to direct, it does mention that Greg Russo, the scriptwriter for the forthcoming Mortal Kombat as well as Resident Evil reboots, will pen the screenplay.

Russo even tweeted expressing his excitement to be a part of this project. Details about the casting as well as the story have not been revealed by the makers yet.

As a HUUUUGE Death Note FAN, it's been a dream to work on this sequel. Trust me when I tell you - the best is yet to come 😉 https://t.co/dbglWOJh0i — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) August 23, 2018

The first film starred Nat Wolff, Margaret Qualley, Keith Stanfield and Willem Dafoe, who is the voice behind the Shinigami. It revolved around a teenage boy who discovers a notebook with which one can kill the person whose name is written in it. Despite being a highly-anticipated project, it had received severe criticism from the audience for whitewashing the characters and failing to do justice to the original.

