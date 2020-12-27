Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna joins Amitabh Bachchan for Vikas Bahl's next

To be produced by Reliance Entertainment, the film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta, is scheduled to go on floors in March 2021

South star Rashmika Mandanna will feature alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan in filmmaker Vikas Bahl's next directorial venture.

The 24-year-old actor, who works predominantly in Telugu and Kannada-language films, made her acting debut in 2016 with Kirik Party (Kannada).

Some of her successful movies are Yajamana (Kannada), Geetha Govindam (Telugu) and Devadas (Telugu).

It is a slice-of-life comedy film which Bahl is directing. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. There is also a large ensemble cast, including Neena Gupta and others, a source close to the film's team told Press Trust of India.

Tentatively titled Deadly, the film is a father-daughter story.

To be produced by Reliance Entertainment, the project is scheduled to go on floors in March 2021.

Mandanna is set to make her Hindi film debut with Mission Majnu, starring actor Sidharth Malhotra in lead.

Set in the 1970s, the film follows the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations, the official synopsis read.

In Mission Majnu, Malhotra will be seen playing a RAW agent. The team is expected to start the shoot sometime in February.