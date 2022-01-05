'Dealing with some domestic COVID situations': Amitabh Bachchan's staff member tests positive
Amitabh Bachchan, who got fully vaccinated in May 2021, revealed in his blog entry that one of his staff members has tested positive.
Amitabh Bachchan has informed that he is dealing with some “domestic COVID situations” and said he will connect with his fans later.
Bachchan, who regularly updates his fans about his personal and professional life through his blog, wrote a cryptic one-line text on the platform on Tuesday.
“Dealing with some domestic COVID situations .. will connect later,” the 79-year-old actor, who got fully vaccinated in May 2021, wrote.
Following this post, fans of the screen icon flooded the comments section, sending wishes for the family and requesting him to take care.
Further details are awaited.
In 2020, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus.
