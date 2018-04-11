Deadpool, Silicon Valley actor TJ miller arrested for allegedly reporting a false bomb threat on train

Actor TJ Miller has been arrested at LaGuardia Airport for allegedly reporting a false bomb threat in March.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, the Deadpool star was charged "with intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train travelling to Connecticut".

On 18 March, Miller allegedly called 911, claiming that a female passenger was carrying "a bomb in her bag" on a different train from the one he was catching.

The train was subsequently stopped in Connecticut, where the passengers disembarked and a bomb squad searched the area. No explosives were found.

An attendant on Miller's train claimed he was "intoxicated" and "had been involved in hostile exchanges with a woman who was sitting in a different row from him".

The complaint also alleged that "Miller, motivated by a grudge against the woman, called 911 to relay false information about a bomb on the train".

After his arrest on 9 April, the actor appeared in court the day after and was released on a USD 100,000 bond. The charge carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

Published Date: Apr 11, 2018 09:56 AM | Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018 09:56 AM