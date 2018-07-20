Deadpool 2 actress Zazie Beetz may join Joaquin Phoenix in DC's upcoming Joker standalone film

There’s a stand-alone Joker movie in the works and Joaquin Phoenix has been roped in to star as this “gritty” version of the DC Comics villain. According to Hollywood Reporter, Deadpool 2's Zazie Beetz has been approached for a role. There are no public details of the script but Beetz may play a single mother who catches the interest of the man who will become the "clown prince of crime."

The film is set to begin shooting in September in New York and has a release date of 4 October 2019. The project is also described as more of a dark character study than a crime thriller. The Hangover's Todd Phillips will be directing and Martin Scorsese will be executive producing the film. This 1980s-set movie is rumoured to portray the Joker as a failed comedian who quits his engineering job to become a stand-up comic. But he’s terrible at it, and he turns to crime out of desperation. During a heist gone wrong, he falls into a vat of chemicals and transforms into the Joker as we know him today.

Zazie Olivia Beetz is popular for her role of Vanessa Keefer on Atlanta, for which she has been nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She also appeared in the Netflix anthology series Easy in 2016 and played the Marvel Comics character Domino in Deadpool 2, released in 2018.

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 12:48 PM