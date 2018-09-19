Deadmau5 to make film score debut with Netflix film, Polar, starring Mads Mikkelsen, Vanessa Hudgens

Electronic music producer and DJ Deadmau5 will make his film score debut with Netflix's Polar, directed by Swedish director and drummer Jonas Åkerlund. According to Rolling Stone, the film is an adaptation of Victor Santos' graphic novel Polar: Came From the Cold. Deadmau5 shared the development on Twitter.

well, the mouse is outta the bag,....working on my first film score for @constantinfilm@Netflix's #Polar. So in honor of @theofficialmads character, I'll be wearing an eyepatch the entire time #blackkaiser — Goat lord (@deadmau5) September 18, 2018

Mads Mikkelsen stars in Polar as Duncan Vizl aka Black Kaiser, an assassin who comes out of retirement because he has to contend with a group of younger, faster hit men sent by his former boss to end his life. Vanessa Hudgens, Katheryn Winnick and Matt Lucas are also part of the supporting cast.

Jayson Rothwell has penned the screenplay. Åkerlund has previously worked on Beyonce's visual album Lemonade, for which he received a Emmy and Grammy nominations. He has also won Grammys for his music films like Paul McCartney’s Live Kisses, Madonna: The Confessions Tour Live From London, and Madonna: Ray of Light, reported Variety.

Rolling Stone writes that Deadmau5's score will be the first piece of new music since his 2015 album W:/2016ALBUM/. He had also released an EP in July titled Mau5ville: Level 1.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 18:44 PM