Deadly Class trailer: Lana Candor, Benjamin Wadsworth train to be assassins in this comic book adaptation

The trailer of Deadly Class, an adaptation of Rick Remender and Wes Craig's comic book series, follows the students enrolled at an elite private school for children of top criminal families, King’s Dominion Atelier of the Deadly Arts, where they train to be assassins. Set in the 80s, in lead is Benjamin Wadsworth, who plays Marcus, a homeless teen who lived on the streets.

Kings Dominion, like any other school, has its set of teen romances, detentions, cliques and bullies but also has a rigorous curriculum. Marcus is an outcast, who befriends a group of similar misfits. "It's a cold, cruel world and you can't survive it without a family. Even if they are liars and murderers," says Marcus in a voiceover.

Lana Candor stars as Saya, a student and member of the Kuroki Syndicate, according to Entertainment Weekly. Benedict Wong, María Gabriela de Faría, Luke Tennie, Liam James and Michel Duval make up the rest of the cast, writes Comicbook.com.

Deadly Class was adapted for the small screen by Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott, who have executive produced the project along with the Russo Brothers, Mike Larocca and Mick Betancourt. Remender, Feldsott and Betancourt also serve as the showrunners for the series.

The show will debut on SYFY in 2019.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Nov 06, 2018 16:08 PM