Dead to Me trailer: Christina Applegate's misery finds company in Linda Cardellini in Netflix's dark comedy series

The trailer of Netflix's upcoming dark comedy series Dead to Me was released on Monday. The story follows Jen (played by Christina Applegate), who loses her husband in a car accident.

The trailer opens with a chatty neighbour telling her that she cannot even begin to imagine what Jen must be going through. "Well it would be like if Jeff got hit by a car and died, suddenly and violently," Jen sarcastically replies and bangs the door shut on the neighbour's face.

Misery just found company. Dead to Me premieres May 3, only on @Netflix. https://t.co/uZsxmhnfeN — Dead To Me (@deadtome) April 1, 2019

Jen seems inconsolable and to cope with her grief, she joins a support group where she meets Judy (played by Linda Cardellini). The two bond over the loss of their significant others and Jen finally believes she has found someone who understands what she is going through. She eventually invites Judy to move into her empty guest house. However, her children are not so sure about this new addition to their family.

Soon, the police turn up at Jen's doorstep asking for Judy. James Marsden, who also stars in the series, remarks how "chaos tends to follow" wherever Judy goes.

Ed Asner and Brandon Scott will also be seen in pivotal roles. Dead to Me has been executive produced by Applegate alongside Jessica Elbaum, Christie Smith, Adam McKay and Will Ferrell.

Dead to Me will premiere on 3 May.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2019 18:44:05 IST