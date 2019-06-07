De De Pyaar De: Venkatesh Daggubati to lead Telugu remake of Ajay Devgn-starrer

Actor Venkatesh is all set to star in the Telugu remake of Ajay Devgn's latest Bollywood release De De Pyaar De. Producer Suresh Babu and the Managing Director of Suresh Productions announced the banner’s upcoming projects on Wednesday in a media interaction as it completed 55 years.

In a statement to IANS, he said, "We are currently shooting Venky Mama in Kashmir.The pre-production work on Hiranyakashyapa (starring Rana Daggubati), which will be India's biggest film, has been going on for three years now. As a company, we hope to make more films than before. We recently acquired the Telugu remake rights of De De Pyaar De and it will star Venkatesh. We also have films planned with Tharun Bhascker and Trinadha Rao with Venkatesh."

The producer further revealed his plans to make films in both Tamil and Hindi language.

Suresh also opened up about the banner clocking 55 years in the industry and its future plans. He said that he believes it’s not easy to stay relevant even after 55 years and that the team is blessed to have enjoyed such a long run. He further added that his production company is slowly turning into a content, talent management and technology company.

On the work front, Venkatesh who is currently shooting in Kashmir for his upcoming family entertainer titled Venky Mama with a team of 200 people, is also looking forward to the Telugu comedy Oh Baby, also starring Samantha Akkineni.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 11:09:41 IST

