De De Pyaar De poster: Ajay Devgn finds himself caught between Tabu, Rakul Preet in upcoming romantic comedy

Ajay Devgn had shared a first look still from his upcoming romantic comedy De De Pyaar De in January. Now, the makers have unveiled the first poster, featuring a terrified looking Devgn, suspended mid air between two cars, a pose he has been seen in from his debut Phool Aur Kaante. Rakul Preet and Tabu, both in pink, can be seen smiling on the bonnet of the cars. The image suggests that Devgn's character may be involved with both women at the same time.

The official trailer of the film will be launched on 2 April, on the occasion of the Devgn's 50th birthday.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan, the film marks the directorial debut of Akiv Ali. Jimmy Shergill also plays a pivotal role in De De Pyaar De. While Rakul Preet will be sharing screen space with Tabu and Devgn for the first time, Tabu and Ajay Devgn have worked in several prominent films together, including Drishyam (2015), Vijaypath (1994) and Golmaal Again (2017).

Initially, De De Pyar De was supposed to hit the cinema screens in October 2018 but it was postponed in order to avoid a clash with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste England and the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho. Later, it was announced that the film would go head-to-head with Kangana Ranaut's movie Mental Hai Kya on 22 February. After countless delays, the film is now slated to release on 17 May, clashing with the Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi.

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2019 12:22:46 IST