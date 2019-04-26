De De Pyaar De new song Hauli Hauli: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, Tabu feature in Nehar Kakkar's party track

Soon after releasing the peppy dance number 'Vaddi Sharaban' and the soulful romantic track 'Tu Mila To Haina', the makers of De De Pyaar De have dropped another song, titled 'Hauli Hauli'.

Ajay Devgn took to his official Twitter account and shared the song.

Hauli Hauli features the lead trio of Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet together in a frame giving the fans a glimpse of their equation from the film.

The foot-tapping dance number is sung by Garry Sandhu and Neha Kakkar. Composed by Tanish Bagchi, the song shows the trio dressed in shimmery outfits against a stage-like backdrop grooving to Bosco Martis' choreography. The track also features a rap by Mellow D.

As per the trailer released by the makers earlier this month, Ajay's 50-year-old character Ashish, is seen falling for Rakul's 26-year-old Ayesha. Tabu plays his ex-wife with whom he shares two kids of Rakul’s age.

Helmed by director Akiv Ali, the film also stars Jaaved Jaaferi and Jimmy Sheirgill in supporting roles.

The film is all set to open in theatres on 17 May.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 12:41:17 IST

