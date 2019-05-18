De De Pyaar De box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's romantic comedy earns Rs 10.41 cr on opening day

Akiv Ali's directorial debut De De Pyaar De grossed Rs 10.41 crore on its opening day. The romantic comedy shows a love triangle between a wealthy 50-year old businessman Ashish (played by Ajay Devgn), his ex-wife Manju (Tabu) and Aisha, a 26-year-old girl-next-door (Rakul Preet Singh).

According to trade analysts, De De Pyaar De has a slow start but picked up pace during its evening and night shows. The film, released across 3100 screens, is expected to perform better on its second and third day of release. Indian Express reports that the film was leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers within a day of its release, which may affect the overall box office collection.

#DeDePyaarDe picked up towards evening after a dull start... Occupancy was higher in evening/night shows... Strong reports should ensure a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews]. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2019

De De Pyaar De has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan. Tabu and Devgn will be seen sharing screen space once again after Vijaypath (1994), Drishyam (2015) and Golmaal Again (2017). Jimmy Shergill is also seen in a supporting role.

Updated Date: May 18, 2019 12:29:43 IST

