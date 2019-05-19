You are here:

De De Pyaar De box office collection: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh's film earns Rs 23.80 cr post Day 2

FP Staff

May 19, 2019 12:04:44 IST

De De Pyaar De's box office numbers show a gradual increase in its second day. After a considerable start of Rs 10.41 crore on Friday (which included the revenues from Thursday's previews), the film has gone on to earn Rs 13.39 crore on Saturday.

Rakul Preet and Ajay Devgn in a still from De De Pyaar De. YouTube

Featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu, De De Pyaar De is directed by Akiv Ali. As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film may look at increased earnings on the third day due to word of mouth.

The film has raked in a total of Rs 23.80 crore in its first two days of release.

De De Pyaar De's collections picked up in the second half on Friday after the film had opened to a slow start.

Updated Date: May 19, 2019 12:06:45 IST

