De De Pyaar De box office collection: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh's film earns Rs 23.80 cr post Day 2

De De Pyaar De's box office numbers show a gradual increase in its second day. After a considerable start of Rs 10.41 crore on Friday (which included the revenues from Thursday's previews), the film has gone on to earn Rs 13.39 crore on Saturday.

Featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu, De De Pyaar De is directed by Akiv Ali. As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film may look at increased earnings on the third day due to word of mouth.

The film has raked in a total of Rs 23.80 crore in its first two days of release.

#DeDePyaarDe jumps on Day 2... Strong word of mouth has come into play... Metros rocking... Tier-2 cities and mass circuits show upward trend... Should score big on Day 3... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr. Total: ₹ 23.80 cr. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2019

De De Pyaar De's collections picked up in the second half on Friday after the film had opened to a slow start.

#DeDePyaarDe picked up towards evening after a dull start... Occupancy was higher in evening/night shows... Strong reports should ensure a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews]. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2019

Updated Date: May 19, 2019 12:06:45 IST

