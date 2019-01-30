DC Universe to expand its online comic book archives, will double book library for members by March end

DC Universe, the digital subscription that allows access to movies, television shows and comic books featuring the DC characters, has announced its first major expansion. The curated comic book material available on the platform, with the selection of comic material set, will double over the next few weeks. Despite this, the subscription fee will remain the same at $7.99 per month or $74.99 for a full year, reports Screen Rant.

Launched in September 2018, DC Universe is one of the few electronic resources that provides all three — on-demand video, original programming and e-book access to its members. As per a press release issue, the online archive is forecast to hold twice as many titles as it currently does by the end of March 2019. The overall volume of archives will double by the end of March and eventually build on the list of long-time fan favorites, including thousands of select DC single issues representing iconic story arcs, from '80s classics to the DC Rebirth and beyond.

Added immediately are issues of the current Action Comics series, the New 52-era Batman series, Batman Incorporated, Flashpoint, Gotham Central, both the 2000 and 2013 Harley Quinn series, Superman: For All Seasons and Wonder Woman. reports Hollywood Reporter.

