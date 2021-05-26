The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives scored 11 nominations each while Netflix’s romantic comedy Dash & Lily earned 6 nods.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the nomination list for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards. The show is all set to be aired on streaming services Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) and Paramount+ on Friday, 25 June from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. ET.

This year’s award is a bit different from last year as it focusses on major categories such as Outstanding Drama, Game Show, Entertainment Talk Show, Morning Show, Informative Talk Show and Legal/Courtroom Program and lots more. There are also more than 40 categories that have been revealed on air and on social media.

Among the many names, ABC’s General Hospital grabbed the most nominations; with 21 on the list. While other soaps like The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives scored 11 each while The Bold and the Beautiful landed 9 nominations to its name. Meanwhile, all these four shows are on the list for outstanding drama series too.

Other shows, which also scored multiple nominations are Trinkets and Julie and Phantoms. Netflix’s romantic comedy Dash & Lily and Kelly Clarkson Show grabbed 6 nominations each.

Later on, 28 June nominations will be announced in other fields including Daytime Children’s Programming and Animation Emmy Awards and the Daytime Lifestyle Programming Emmy Awards with winners to be revealed on 17 and 18 July.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

- Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

- Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

- Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

- Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

- The Price Is Right (CBS)

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

- Judge Judy (SYNDICATED)

- Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court (SYNDICATED)

- The People’s Court (SYNDICATED)

- Caught in Providence (SYNDICATED)

- Divorce Court (Fox)

OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW

- CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

- Today Show (NBC)

- Good Morning America (ABC)

- Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

- The 3rd Hour of TODAY (NBC)

- Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

- Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

- Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

- GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

- The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

- Days of Our Lives (NBC)

- General Hospital (ABC)

- The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

- Access Hollywood (SYNDICATED)

- Inside Edition (SYNDICATED)

- E!’s Daily Pop (E! Entertainment)

- Entertainment Tonight (SYNDICATED)

- Extra (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES

- The Bay (Popstar TV)

- A House Divided (UMC)

- Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

- Beacon Hill (reelwomensnetwork.com)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

- The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

- The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

- Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)

- Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

- The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL EVENT

- 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

- Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (SYNDICATED)

- Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)

- 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC)

- David Blaine Ascension (YouTube Originals)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL

- The Manhattan Project – Electronic Field Trip (Digital Release)

- Call Your Mother (Comedy Central)

- Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)

- I Am Patrick (CBN)

- TIME’s Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon)

- Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock (vimeo.com)

- Red Table Talk: Will Smith’s Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict (Facebook Watch)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

- The Astronauts / The Astronauts Launch (Nickelodeon)

- The Drew Barrymore Show / The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

- Good Morning America /Sunshine (ABC)

- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous / Launch Campaign (Netflix)

- Kid of the Year / Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon)

- Kids’ Choice Awards / 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards (Nickelodeon)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

- Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson The Young and the Restless (CBS)

- Genie Francis as Laura Collins General Hospital (ABC)

- Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis General Hospital (ABC)

- Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick General Hospital (ABC)

- Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

- Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos General Hospital (ABC)

- Steve Burton as Jason Morgan General Hospital (ABC)

- Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

- Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis Days of Our Lives (NBC)

- Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri General Hospital (ABC)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

- Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron The Young and the Restless (CBS)

- Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali Days of Our Lives (NBC)

- Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller General Hospital (ABC)

- Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford General Hospital (ABC)

- Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

- Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

- Max Gail as Mike Corbin General Hospital (ABC)

- Bryton James as Devon Hamilton The Young and the Restless (CBS)

- Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault General Hospital (ABC)

- James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine General Hospital (ABC)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

- Tahj Bellow as TJ Ashford General Hospital (ABC)

- Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady Days of Our Lives (NBC)

- Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman The Young and the Restless (CBS)

- Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait General Hospital (ABC)

- Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson General Hospital (ABC)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

- Drew Barrymore The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

- Kelly Clarkson The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

- Sean Evans Hot Ones (First We Feast – Complex Networks)

- Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

- Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

- The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

- General Hospital (ABC)

- The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

- The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

- Days of Our Lives (NBC)

- General Hospital (ABC)

- The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM

- Dash & Lily (Netflix)

- Endlings (Hulu)

- Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

- I Am Patrick (CBN)

- The Letter for the King Netflix

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

- Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton General Hospital (ABC)

- George DelHoyo as Orpheus Days of Our Lives (NBC)

- Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashton General Hospital (ABC)

- Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux Days of Our Lives (NBC)

- Victoria Platt as Dr. Amanda Raynor Days of Our Lives (NBC)

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

- Sophia Roe Counter Space (Vice TV)

- Michael Symon Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out (Food Network)

- Valerie Bertinelli Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)

- Giada De Laurentiis Giada at Home 2.0 (Food Network)

- Edward Delling-Williams Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams (Recipe TV)

- Ina Garten Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

- Alfonso Ribeiro Catch 21 (Game Show Network)

- Pat Sajak Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

- Alex Trebek Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

- Wayne Brady Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

- Steve Harvey Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

- Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

- Larry King Larry King Now (Ora TV)

- Rachael Ray Rachael Ray (SYNDICATED)

- Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

- Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

- Tamron Hall Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

- Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade Peace of Mind with Taraji (Facebook Watch)

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

- 'Cabana Boy Troy' The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

- 'I Got the Music' Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

- 'More Than a Vow' The Young and the Restless (CBS)

- 'The Other Side of Hollywood' Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

- 'Unsaid Emily' Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

- The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

- Endlings (Hulu)

- Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

- Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

- Trinkets (Netflix)

- The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

- The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)

- The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

- Odd Squad (PBS)

- Sesame Street (HBO)

- The Talk (CBS)

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

- The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

- Days of Our Lives (NBC)

- General Hospital (ABC)

- The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM

- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)

- CBS This Morning (CBS)

- Sesame Street (HBO)

- Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)

- The Talk (CBS)

- Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)

- The Gaze (Facebook Watch, YouTube)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

- Endlings (Hulu)

- Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

- The Letter for the King (Netflix)

- Trinkets (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING LIVE AND DIRECT-TO-TAPE SOUND MIXING

- Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

- Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

- The View (ABC)

- Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

- The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

- Dash & Lily (Netflix)

- Days of Our Lives (NBC)

- General Hospital (ABC)

- Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

- Trinkets (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

- Dash & Lily (Netflix)

- Endlings (Hulu)

- Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

- The Letter for the King (Netflix)

- Trinkets (Netflix)

- #WASHED (Amazon Prime Video)

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

- Craftopia (HBO Max)

- The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

- The New Legends of Monkey (Netflix)

- Odd Squad (PBS)

- Weird But True (National Geographic Kids)

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING

- The Big Fib (Disney+)

- The Real (SYNDICATED)

- Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

- The Talk (CBS)

- The Wendy Williams Show (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

- Dash & Lily (Netflix)

- The Letter for the King (Netflix)

- Trinkets (Netflix)

- The Young and the Restless (CBS)

- Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP

- Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

- The Talk (CBS)

- The Wendy Williams Show (SYNDICATED)

- All That (Nickelodeon)

- The Real (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

- Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

- Trinkets (Netflix)

- Alexa & Katie (Netflix)

- Dash & Lily (Netflix)

- Days of Our Lives (NBC)

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

- The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

- Odd Squad (PBS)

- The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)

- Helpsters (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

- Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

- The Letter for the King (Netflix)

- Trinkets (Netflix)

- Dash & Lily (Netflix)

- Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)