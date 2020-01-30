Days Of Our Lives renewed for 56th season at NBC amid speculations of moving to streaming service

There’s more life ahead for the NBC daytime serial Days of our Lives, renewed for a 56th season. It will continue to air on NBC, the network said Wednesday, despite speculation it might move to the Peacock streaming service set to arrive this year.

Executive producer Ken Corday said in a statement that “we are excited to continue delivering compelling stories to our loyal family of fans into this new decade.”

“Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives” is the show’s now-classic voiceover opening, accompanied by the image of an hourglass.

Drop a 💙 and celebrate with us! #DAYS has officially been renewed for its 56th season! pic.twitter.com/AiySeENOzA — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 29, 2020

Days of our Lives, NBC’s longest-running series, is set in the fictional Midwestern city of Salem and revolves around the Brady, Horton and DiMera families. The serial debuted in 1965 and has collected 57 Emmy Awards including, in 2018, its most recent best daytime drama trophy.

The cast includes Deidre Hall and John Aniston.

Changes in viewing habits have thinned the ranks of daytime soap operas, with ABC’s General Hospital and CBS’ The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful among the few survivors.

