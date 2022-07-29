Davide Sanclimenti says With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy, find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family.

Embarking on the quest to find their love and a perfect match, the most eligible singletons will be seen on the stunning Island of Majorca for eight weeks on Love Island UK Season 8; streaming exclusively on Lionsgate Play from 29th July. Embrace the season of love as the celebrated international dating reality show returns with new romances, fiery intimacy and breakups with a fresh new batch of contestants.

This season, we’ll see the dashing 27-year-old from Rome, Italy, Davide Sanclimenti, who is a business owner from Manchester. A natural romantic at heart, this Italian promises to not shy away from showing his charm, will wear his heart on his sleeve and plans to get serious about finding someone he can spend the rest of his life with.

Talking about Love Island UK Season 8 and what he looks forward to in the show, the Italian heart throb, Davide Sanclimenti, said, “I think Love Island is going to be so much fun. I’m going to be the Italian stallion in the Villa! With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy. I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me. They love to be around me and I love to be around them. It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it. I want to find my soulmate, find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family.”

