Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz got married at the Peltz's family estate on Saturday.

After getting engaged in July 2020, actress Nicola Peltz and aspiring chef Brooklyn Beckham made their union official on Saturday, 9 April.

The duo exchanged the wedding vows in a lavish star-studded ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida at the Peltz's family estate, which is worth $103 million, reports Daily Mail.

Brooklyn is the eldest son of soccer superstar David Beckham and singer, songwriter-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

Apart from family members and close friends, the wedding was attended by celebs like Venus Williams, Marc Anthony, Eva Longoria, Jordana Brewster, Gordon Ramsay, and others.

For the big day, Brooklyn sported a traditional black tuxedo, while Peltz looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve white gown with white gloves and a royal-length lace veil.

Nicola's stunning Valentino wedding dress included a message from her mother and former model Claudia Peltz that was stitched into the gown using a blue thread. Brooklyn's Dior suit saw a diamond lapel chain from Anita Ko, a gift from his in-laws.

The couple shared the pics from their wedding, part of a Vogue spread on Sunday evening and wrote, "Mr & Mrs Peltz Beckham" on their respective Instagram accounts.

​The Beckham-Peltz family spent $3.5m on the wedding, which was attended by 300 guests. In the event, David Beckham broke down while giving a heartfelt speech and showered love on his daughter-in-law as he said, "We love you so much. We are excited that you'll be part of the family."

The football star cried while speaking about 'wanting to protect' his first son following his birth in 1999, according to onlookers. Despite being a family and intimate affair, the use of cell phones was banned.

The guests were invited by the duo to make a donation to the people of Ukraine through agency care.

Congratulations to the newlyweds Nicola and Brooklyn!