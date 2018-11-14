You are here:

David Schwimmer's doppelganger arrested in UK after viral manhunt; authorities thank Friends star for support

The Associated Press

November 14, 2018 11:47:15 IST

British police say they have arrested a suspect in their hunt for a shoplifter who bears a striking resemblance to Ross Geller, the character played by David Schwimmer on the TV show Friends.

Facebook users noticed the similarity when police posted surveillance-camera footage last month of a man carrying a carton of cans from a restaurant in Blackpool, northwest England.

The actor responded with a Twitter video that showed him scuttling furtively through a convenience store clutching a carton of beer. Schwimmer wrote: "Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York."

Lancashire Police said Tuesday that a 36-year-old man had been arrested in London on suspicion of theft. The force tweeted:  

 

