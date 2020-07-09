David Schwimmer admits lack of representation on Friends felt 'wrong', says he pushed for more diverse cast

Friends actor David Schwimmer claimed his character Ross Geller 'should've dated women of all races'

Actor David Schwimmer, who is best known for playing Ross Geller on the hit sitcom Friends has now said that the show should have had a more racially diverse cast.

In an interview to Entertainment Tonight, Schwimmer said that while he pushed for more representation on the show, the series could have done with more varied artists. He said it felt 'wrong' that there was not enough representation on the show.

Schwimmer explains that while advocating for diversity on the hit series, he specifically tried to surround his own character — divorced palaeontologist Ross Geller — with all kinds of people, writes People.

"Ross should date other people, women of all races," the actor adds.

Schwimmer was pleased, however, with how the hit sitcom portrayed a gay relationship at a time when it was still a taboo on television.

For the unversed, in the pilot episode, it is revealed that Ross' wife carol is leaving him for a woman named Susan. The episode also revealed that Carol is pregnant with Ross' child which leads to him and Susan co-parenting the child throughout the series.

"If you remember the pilot, my character was losing his wife to a woman. The way they portrayed gay marriage on the show and how we as a family made it work, I thought was great," he said.

The Sun reports that Schwimmer and his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc were currently gearing up to film their highly anticipated reunion show for HBO Max.

However, while it was originally slated to release in March, the COVID-19 pandemic halted the production.

Friends ended in 2004 after a successful run for 10 years, but it remains one of the most popular shows in re-runs.