David Lynch opens up about Donald Trump, Twin Peaks: The Return and why he prefers TV over films

Legendary film director David Lynch believes President Donald Trump could go down as one of the greatest presidents in United States history. The enigmatic filmmaker told The Guardian in an interview that while he is undecided about the job the property tycoon is doing in office, his rise could pave the way for major reform.

"He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way...Our so-called leaders can't take the country forward, can't get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this," the 72-year-old, four-time Oscar nominee said.

This earned the director — who claims to be “not really a political person” — instant praise from the Republican leader shunned by much of Hollywood. After tweeting his approval, Trump quipped during a rally with supporters in South Carolina: “Of course, there goes his career, right, in Hollywood," Trump said to cheers and applause from the crowd. "He now appears to believe that Trump may have been the right choice after all."

Lynch, regarded as one of the greatest American filmmakers of his generation, believes talking about or explaining his complex and unsettling films and his creative process is a "crime" as it "reduces it.” “A film or a painting – each thing is its own sort of language and it’s not right to try to say the same thing in words. The words are not there. The language of film, cinema, is the language it was put into, and the English language – it’s not going to translate. It’s going to lose,” he said.

The Eraserhead and Blue Velvet director says he prefers the medium of television over cinema nowadays as it helps him tell a “continuing story.” Twin Peaks, Lynch's famously surreal noir soap opera about murder in small-town America, returned last year after 26 years away, in perhaps the most eagerly anticipated television event of the year. The compelling mystery of the original eight-episode Twin Peaks — who killed the beautiful cheerleader Laura Palmer — captured the imagination of a generation in 1990. It quickly gained a loyal fan base and won three Golden Globes in 1991, including one for best television drama and another for actor Kyle MacLachlan.

Audiences and critical appreciation waned when the 22-episode second series unmasked Palmer's killer and ABC cancelled the show. A movie that followed, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, was a commercial and critical flop.

The director has spent recent years directing music videos and dabbling in comedy acting, but hasn't made a motion picture since the box office miss Inland Empire 12 years ago.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 19:22 PM