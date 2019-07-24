You are here:

David Hedison, who starred in James Bond films Live and Let Live, Licence to Kill, passes away aged 92

The Associated Press

Jul 24, 2019 09:34:46 IST

Los Angeles: David Hedison, who starred in the original sci-fi classic The Fly and appeared in two James Bond films, has died. He was 92.

He died Thursday in Los Angeles with his daughters at his side, a representative for the family, Jennifer Allen, said in an email Monday.

Hedison portrayed Capt. Lee Crane in the long-running sci-fi television series Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea and Spencer Harrison on the daytime series Another World.

“Even in our deep sadness, we are comforted by the memory of our wonderful father,” his daughters Alexandra and Serena said in a statement. “He loved us all dearly and expressed that love every day. He was adored by so many, all of whom benefited from his warm and generous heart. Our dad brought joy and humor wherever he went and did so with great style.”

Hedison played scientist Andre Delambre who turned into an insect in the 1958 film The Fly He played CIA agent Felix Leiter in Bond films To Live and Let Die and License to Kill.

The Providence, Rhode Island-native began his career under the name Al Hedison. In 1959, he took his middle name David after signing a contract with Twentieth Century Fox.

Hedison’s family said the actor entertained friends and family with a positive attitude and “wicked” sense of humor.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2019 09:38:09 IST

tags: Another World , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , David Hedison , Hollywood , License to Kill , Live and Let Live , The Fly , Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

also see

The Lion King review round-up: From 'monumental achievement' to 'missed out the simplicity', film divides critics

The Lion King review round-up: From 'monumental achievement' to 'missed out the simplicity', film divides critics

The Flintstones reboot adult animated series, backed by Elizabeth Banks, is in development at Warner Bros

The Flintstones reboot adult animated series, backed by Elizabeth Banks, is in development at Warner Bros

Charles Levin, best known for Seinfeld, NYPD Blue roles, found dead in Oregon

Charles Levin, best known for Seinfeld, NYPD Blue roles, found dead in Oregon