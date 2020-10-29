David Guillod, Extraction, Atomic Blonde producer, arrested on complaint of sexual assault
Extraction and Atomic Blonde producer David Guillod was arrested on 28 October on suspicion of sexual assault only months after being charged with drugging and assaulting women in Santa Barbara, authorities said.
Guillod, 53, was taken into custody at his home in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles after a woman told police on 21 October that he had sexually assaulted her during an evening meeting, according to a police statement.
Guillod remained jailed on $5 million bail.
Guillod’s defense attorney, Philip Cohen, confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that his client had been arrested but could not offer further details.
Guillod was out on bail after surrendering in June to authorities in Santa Barbara, northwest of Los Angeles. The Santa Barbara County district attorney’s office has charged him with 11 felony counts involving four women, one of them a former assistant. The charges include rape, kidnap and rape of a drugged victim.
Prosecutors contend that he attacked the women in 2012, 2014 and 2015.
Guillod has denied those allegations.
