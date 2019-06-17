David Dhawan's upcoming Coolie No 1 reportedly not a remake; title used only for 'recall value'

David Dhawan's remake of Coolie No 1 will not include iconic elements of the previous film, despite it being called a 'remake.' Amid rumours that writer Rum Jaffrey and David will do away with the 'coolie' aspect completely, David has stated that the film will not repeat the same situations that were depicted in the 1995 blockbuster.

“Coolie No. 1 was 25 years ago. Society has changed radically since then. How can we have the same situation in the new film?" David told Deccan Chronicle.

There were numerous reports that the makers will recreate Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in London. Dismissing the reports, David clarified that there will be "no coolie, no VT Station, in London or otherwise.”

The same report states that the title has been only used as it's "catchy" and has "recall value."

Earlier, Varun Dhawan too had denied reports of sets of VT station being constructed in London to ensure security.

Not true but this actually made me laugh thank u for the humour https://t.co/yKIII1jhNF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 10, 2019

The Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer is scheduled to release on 1 May, 2020, exactly a year after it was announced on Labour Day.

The film will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Films and David Dhawan.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 15:47:18 IST